OSU football: Smith thanks Beaver Nation, looks ahead to Utah

Coach Jonathan Smith praised the Oregon State fans who created a tough environment for USC on Saturday night at Reser Stadium.

Speaking at his Monday press conference, Smith said the Beavers’ 17-14 loss to the Trojans “was a good college football game.”

“I do think the energy that we played with was in huge part because of that crowd. Can’t thank, again, Beaver Nation for showing out like that. We’ve got a home field advantage when the place was rockin’, the energy, and so I did appreciate that. I know our players did as well,” Smith said.

Oregon State (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12 Conference) will not have that advantage for the next two weeks. The Beavers will play at No. 12 Utah at 11 a.m. Saturday and then travel to play at Stanford on Oct. 8. Oregon State’s next home game is Oct. 15 against Washington State.

Smith gave the Trojans credit for making the plays they needed to win. Sixth-ranked USC improved its record to 4-0 partly by winning the turnover battle, as they have all season long. The Trojans had four interceptions on Saturday, but Smith said quarterback Chance Nolan is not solely to blame for those plays.

“Start with protection. He’s getting hit on three of the four of them,” Smith said. “We’ve got to protect him better.”

Smith said Nolan can improve his decision-making and recognize when to tuck the ball away and live with the sack rather than risk a turnover.

But Smith also pointed out that Nolan made positive plays against the Trojans. He recalled a play early in the game when Nolan ran for a first down on third-and-7 and he said Nolan did a good job throughout the game of making the right calls at the line of scrimmage to set up positive running plays.

“Made some throws on third down that I thought were better. Some of these third and 6, 7 and 8s we converted on. So there’s some good plays there,” Smith said.

Injury updates

Oregon State has been without redshirt junior defensive back Alton Julian as he recovers from injury. Smith said Julian is getting closer but is still working at getting all the way back to full speed.

Smith said there is no need to rush Julian’s return because the team has good depth at that position with the play of Jaydon Grant and Kitan Oladapo, whom he said “played really, really well.”

“We want to be smart with him. When he’s prepared and ready to physically go and have enough practice time, we’ll get him in the game,” Smith said.

The Beavers will continue to be without running back Trey Lowe and tight end Luke Musgrave this week. Lowe’s absence is offset by the Beavers’ depth at that position, but Musgrave’s production is harder for the Beavers to replace.

Oregon State has relied on sophomore Jake Overman and redshirt freshman J.T. Byrne at tight end and on Saturday freshman Jack Velling saw some playing time.

“Jack made a couple plays, first game getting a lot of time. Did some good things, I think he’s going to be a really good player around here,” Smith said. “But we’ve got some options there. Jake Overman continues to play steady and do some really good things. J.T. Byrne getting into the game. Obviously, it’s tough to replace exactly Luke, but those guys are doing a good job.”

Playing at Utah

The last time Oregon State played at Utah was during the 2020 season. Due to the pandemic that game was played without fans in attendance and the Utes took a 30-24 victory.

Utah (3-1, 1-0) won the Pac-12 title game last year and lost a high-scoring Rose Bowl to Ohio State 48-45. Smith said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has created a quality program.

“Got a huge challenge in front of us. Bunch of respect for what Utah has become. Obviously, a really a good football team the last few years,” Smith said.

The Utes are led by junior quarterback Cameron Rising who was first-team All-Pac-12 last season. This year, Rising has completed 67% of his passes for an average of 239 yards per game with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Utes will be without all-conference tight end Brant Kuithe, who suffered a season-ending injury on Saturday during Utah’s win over Arizona State.