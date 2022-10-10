OSU football: Smith regrets decision to kneel on extra point

On the day of the week traditionally set aside for Monday morning quarterbacks, Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith joined the throng of second-guessers.

In particular, the head football coach was not happy with the decision he himself made late Saturday night to kneel on the final extra-point opportunity in the Beavers’ 28-27 win at Stanford.

“I go back, I don’t like that decision either,” Smith said at his weekly press conference at the Valley Football Center. “I make these decisions. Thirteen seconds left, the potential that they could take the thing back 97 yards was some of the thinking. We’d already fumbled an exchange on a 2-point play. Too conservative though, too conservative.”

Oregon State (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12 Conference) was in this position partly as a result of an injury. Long snapper Dylan Black had suffered a hand injury earlier in the game and was not available. That led Oregon State to attempt two-point conversions after their first two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and both attempts failed.

So when the Beavers took the lead by a single point on a spectacular play by wide receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison, Smith decided to play it safe. He wouldn’t make that same call today.

“They had two timeouts, 13 seconds. Their kicker is good. Should have run a high-percentage play to go for two. But we should have run a play, in my opinion now,” Smith said.

That wasn’t the only play Smith wished his team could have back. Throughout the entire press conference Smith had the demeanor of a coach who knew his team got away with one. Stanford was the better team for three quarters but Oregon State made one key play after another down the stretch to pull out the victory.

“There was a lot that we didn’t do well in the game that it’s going to cost us games. We were fortunate to find a way to win the game at the end. And again, that’s what you’re trying to do. You play a game to try to win and we did. But throughout the game there’s a lot that we’ve got to clean up,” Smith said.

After two weeks on the road, the Beavers will return to Reser Stadium for their next two Pac-12 games. Oregon State will host Washington State (4-2, 1-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday and the following week will host Colorado at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

It seems likely Oregon State will be without starting quarterback Chance Nolan against the Cougars. Nolan has not been able to practice since suffering a neck injury in the game at Utah. Smith said Nolan is not expected to practice on Tuesday, but hopes to be able to practice later in the week.

If Nolan is that limited in practice this week, his ability to start on Saturday is questionable at best. Smith said quarterback Ben Gulbranson will get a lot of work in practice this week in preparation for what could be a second start.

“He did some good things,” Smith said of Gulbranson’s performance at Stanford. “For a first start, two touchdowns, no picks. A couple sacks that he’s got to do better on. We’re looking for him — if he’s the guy this weekend — to take the next step from game one start to game two.”

Injury roundup

Smith said kicker Everett Hayes is feeling better as he continues to recover from a groin injury and his status for Saturday’s game will be decided later in the week. The story is the same for defensive lineman Joe Golden. Running back Trey Lowe is not expected to make his return against the Cougars.

Smith said the team is hopeful that Black will be available to resume his snapping duties later this week. Defensive lineman Simon Sandberg was shaken up on a play at Stanford, but Smith said he is fine and will play on Saturday.