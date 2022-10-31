OSU football: Gulbranson will likely start at Washington

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said during his Monday press conference that Chance Nolan took part in practice earlier in the day but is unlikely to be ready for the Beavers’ game at Washington on Friday.

“Still limited, didn’t do the whole thing, so we’ll see how he kind of responds and works through the week,” Smith said of Nolan’s participation in practice.

If Nolan is not ready to return, Ben Gulbranson will make his fourth consecutive start at quarterback. Oregon State (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12 Conference) is 3-0 in Gulbranson’s first three career starts.

Smith also noted that starting left guard Marco Brewer suffered a season-ending injury against Colorado. Redshirt junior Heneli Bloomfield is next up on the depth chart at that position.

The coach also announced that defensive back Alton Julian will not return this season. He has been working his way back from the leg injury which took him off the field last season.

“Wasn’t recovering the way we wanted, took another direction and so he will not play this year,” Smith said.

Neither running back Trey Lowe nor tight end Luke Musgrave will be available this week.

Kicker Atticus Sappington was able to practice on Monday and depending on his progress this week may be able to return to action against the Huskies, Smith said.

Bye week

Smith said the team practiced twice during the bye week and coaches also spent a lot of time going over video of the first eight games of the season. This process of self-scouting is important to help coaches see how opponents might approach these final four weeks of the season.

“I don’t think we’re far away in the passing game to be more explosive. We’ve taken some shots and we’ve got a ways to tighten that up,” Smith said. “I think defensively, you can start to see trends of how people want to attack us.”

The team also started early preparation for the upcoming game at Seattle. What quickly becomes clear is that Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is a unique talent. He has completed 68% of his pass attempts this season with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions, and he leads the nation in passing yards per game (366.8).

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Smith said Penix is “an accurate and great thrower of the football.”

“This guy can change his arm angle, he’s just accurate. Tight windows. He likes to throw it and he wants to throw it first. Plenty of ability to extend (the play). A lot of quarterbacks have that, but this guy’s a great thrower of the football,” Smith said.

Beavers ranked 24th

Oregon State entered the Associated Press Top 25 poll this week at No. 24. This is the first time the team has been in the Top 25 during Smith’s tenure and this is the program’s first appearance in the poll since the season-ending ranking in 2013, when the Beavers were 25th.

Smith downplayed the significance of the midseason rankings. He acknowledged that it might be helpful as coaches talk to recruits, but he stressed that the team’s goal is to see where it can in the final rankings.

“It’s a little bit like preseason rankings. Midseason rankings we’re not into and paying a bunch of attention to,” Smith said. “I will say, though, I think it’s a recognition of the work these guys put in and progress we’re making. But we’re definitely into postseason rankings.”