OSU football: Beavers roll to 38-10 win over California

California Oregon St Football

Oregon State's Anthony Gould (2) runs past California's Daniel Scott (32) and Kenden Robinson Jr. for a 55-yard touchdown on a punt return during the first half Saturday, Nov 12, 2022, in Corvallis. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

 Amanda Loman, Associaed Press

A dominant performance by the Oregon State defense led the Beavers to a 38-10 victory over California on Saturday night at Reser Stadium.

The Beavers took a 21-7 lead into halftime as the defense held California to -7 yards rushing and just 53 total yards of offense. The Golden Bears’ only score of the first half came on a 33-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Jeremiah Earby.

Oregon State (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12 Conference) took the lead on its first drive from scrimmage. The key play of the possession was a 37-yard pass from Jack Colletto to Anthony Gould on fourth-and-2. That play gave the Beavers a first-and-goal at the 10.

Three plays later Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith faced another fourth-down decision with the ball just outside the goal-line. Once again the Beavers went for it and quarterback Ben Gulbranson scored on a sneak up the middle.

On the first play of the next drive California quarterback Jack Plummer was intercepted by OSU linebacker Kyrie Fisher-Morris. The Beavers took advantage and Jam Griffin capped a six-play, 31-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.

Early in the second quarter, Gould returned a California punt 55 yards for a touchdown to give the Beavers a 21-0 lead. It was Gould’s second punt-return TD of the season.

Oregon State stretched its lead early in the third quarter on a 49-yard field goal by Everett Hayes. He had missed a 53-yard attempt in the first half.

Gulbranson put the game even further out of reach with touchdown passes to Tre’Shaun Harrison and Jack Velling.

For the game, Gulbranson completed 15 of 23 pass attempts for 137 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Harrison was his primary target, catching eight passes for 79 yards.

Freshman Damien Martinez ran for 105 yards on 23 carries, his fourth consecutive game with more than 100 yards rushing.

California (3-7, 1-6) finished the game with 9 yards rushing and just 160 yards of total offense. Plummer completed 22 of 34 attempts for 151 yards.

Oregon State will play at Arizona State at 11:15 a.m. Saturday in a game which will be broadcast on ESPN2.

OSU FOOTBALL

SATURDAY: Oregon State 38, California 10

RECORD: 7-3, 4-3 Pac-12

NEXT: Oregon State at Arizona State, 11:15 a.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN2

RADIO: KEJO (1240 AM)

