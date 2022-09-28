OSU football: Beavers face another mobile quarterback

The Oregon State defense will once again face a quarterback with dangerous mobility when the Beavers take on No. 12 Utah on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

Utah junior Cameron Rising is running less than he did a year ago when he ran for nearly 500 yards for the Pac-12 Conference champions. In last year’s meeting between the two teams at Reser Stadium, Rising ran 10 times for 73 yards in a 42-34 loss to the Beavers. This year, he is averaging just four carries a game, but he remains a threat to escape the pocket and extend the play either throwing or running.

Oregon State has had plenty of practice preparing for mobile quarterbacks this season. Montana State relied heavily on designed runs by the quarterback and USC starter Caleb Williams is one of the elite dual-threat quarterbacks in the country. The Beavers didn’t allow Williams to put up big numbers on the ground or in the air on Saturday, but his ability to run for a first down when needed proved decisive for the Trojans.

Oregon State defensive coordinator said Rising is quite similar to Williams and described both as “slippery.”

“We’ve got to … continue to work on our approach angles to the quarterback, especially guys like him (Williams) and guys like this week,” Bray said. “Just understand that these guys are going to move. It’s not going to be like when you’ve got a statue back there where you’re just running and striding through them. You’ve got to be ready. It’s an open-field tackle, basically.”

Rising leads a team that has won three in a row since a season-opening 29-26 loss at Florida. He was a first-team all-conference pick a year ago under Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, who is in his 18th year leading the program at Utah and is the dean of Pac-12 coaches.

Whittingham has the program operating at a high level with eight consecutive winning seasons and was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2019 and 2021.

Bray said Utah’s success is closely tied to that continuity.

“They’ve recruited to how they play. They’ve recruited to what they want to do and they do it as well as anybody that I’ve seen as far as continuing to build and knowing exactly who they are and who they want to be over a long period of time. It’s impressive,” Bray said.

Utah’s offense is averaging 42 points and 477 total yards per game this season. Redshirt junior linebacker John McCartan said that in watching tape, Utah’s physicality stands out.

“They’re a physical group and they’re really well-coached so we’ve just got to be on our keys and do our job,” McCartain said.

Because of the consistency of Utah’s system, there is value for Oregon State in looking back to last year’s victory over the Utes. The Beavers won the battle in the trenches that day, outgaining the Utes on the ground with 260 yards rushing to 188 for the visitors.

Senior defensive back Rejzohn Wright said last year’s win does help with the team’s confidence, but more important is the way the team is playing now.

“I think it helps. The way we’ve been playing this year helps. We’ve been playing with our hair on fire, competing every week, competing in practice. I think last year was nice but it would be good to get them this year,” Wright said.

Bray’s birthday

Players helped Bray celebrate his 40th birthday on Wednesday by dousing him at the end of practice. Both Wright and McCartan disavowed any participation in soaking the team’s defensive coordinator.

“I had no role in it. I didn’t know that was going to happen, but it was sweet. I did know it was his birthday. I think he turned like 68, something like that,” Wright joked.

It was a light-hearted way to end practice for a team that is in a high-pressure part of its schedule with back-to-back games against ranked Pac-12 Conference opponents. For McCartan, it was a way to demonstrate the players’ appreciation for Bray.

“Smiles on the field, it was good. He’s a great guy and a great coach,” McCartan said.