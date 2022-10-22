OSU football: Beavers clinch bowl eligibility with 42-9 rout of Buffaloes

The Oregon State football team earned a decisive 42-9 win over Colorado on Saturday night at Reser Stadium.

The victory clinches a second consecutive bowl bid for OSU (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12 Conference), which has four games remaining in the regular season. The team has a bye this week and will return to action at Washington on Friday, Nov. 4.

Oregon State freshman running back Damien Martinez ran for a career-high 178 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. The first two scores came on short runs in the first half as the Beavers took control of the contest.

In between those two scores by Martinez, OSU wide receiver Silas Bolden caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Ben Gulbranson and the Beavers took a 21-3 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, Oregon State quickly eliminated any chance of a comeback by the Buffaloes. Freshman tight end Jack Velling caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Gulbranson to extend the lead to 28-3. Velling caught the pass over the middle and broke a tackle before outracing defenders to the end zone.

On Colorado’s next possession, cornerback Alex Austin intercepted a pass from quarterback J.T. Shrout and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown for a 35-3 advantage.

The Oregon State defense came into the game as one of the top units in the Pac-12 Conference and dominated the struggling Colorado offense. Midway through the third quarter the Buffaloes had just 98 yards of total offense (54 rushing and 44 passing).

For the game, Oregon State outgained Colorado with 472 yards of total offense to 290 for the Buffaloes.

The Oregon State defense capped the game with a final stand in the red zone. The Buffaloes put together a late fourth-quarter drive, but faced a fourth-and-goal at the 10. Redshirt senior defensive back Jaydon Grant intercepted a pass in the back of the end zone to put the final stamp on the victory.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Oregon State also recovered two Colorado fumbles. In the first quarter Sione Lolohea pushed his way into the Buffaloes backfield and made the hit on running back Anthony Hankerson which led to a recovery by Rejzohn Wright. In the fourth quarter, Jack Colletto knocked a ball loose and it was recovered by Isaac Hodgins.

This is the second consecutive game Martinez has topped the 100-yard mark. He ran for 112 yards last week in the win over Washington State. Jam Griffin added 48 yards on seven attempts. Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said after the game that Deshaun Fenwick was not feeling well and was held out of the backfield rotation.

Making his third straight start in place of injured starter Chance Nolan, Gulbranson completed 14 of 22 attempts for 202 yards with two TDs and no interceptions.

OREGON ST. 42, COLORADO 9

Colorado 0 3 6 0 — 9

Oregon St. 7 14 14 7 — 42

First Quarter

ORST—Martinez 4 run (Sappington kick), 8:09.

Second Quarter

ORST—Bolden 16 pass from Gulbranson (Sappington kick), 13:30.

COLO—FG Becker 44, 8:37.

ORST—Martinez 3 run (Sappington kick), 1:44.

Third Quarter

ORST—Velling 60 pass from Gulbranson (Sappington kick), 12:30.

ORST—Al.Austin 40 interception return (Sappington kick), 12:19.

COLO—Stacks 1 run (pass failed), 2:38.

Fourth Quarter

ORST—Martinez 4 run (Sappington kick), 7:38.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Colorado, Stacks 8-50, Offerdahl 8-37, Hestera 1-6, Shrout 5-4, Hankerson 3-0, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Tyson 2-(minus 3). Oregon St., Martinez 22-178, Griffin 7-48, Newell 5-36, Shannon 2-12, Colletto 4-11, (Team) 2-(minus 4), Gulbranson 2-(minus 11).

PASSING—Colorado, Shrout 13-29-2-206. Oregon St., Gulbranson 14-22-0-202.

RECEIVING—Colorado, Tyson 3-92, Sneed 3-27, Lemonious-Craig 2-30, Hestera 1-21, Arias 1-14, Offerdahl 1-11, Russell 1-6, Bell 1-5. Oregon St., Lindsey 4-45, Griffin 2-25, Harrison 2-23, Overman 2-11, Velling 1-60, Bolden 1-16, Gould 1-12, Martinez 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.