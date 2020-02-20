Oregon women's basketball: Sabally to go pro

Oregon women's basketball player Satou Sabally has announced she will forego her senior season to play professionally.

Sabally made the announcement on her social media accounts on Thursday morning, and detailed her decision in a sit-down interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe.

"It fills my heart with joy to say I have had the best three years of my life at the University of Oregon," Sabally wrote in her announcement. "Our program is special. I look forward to always supporting it, and I will continue to give everything I can this season to help our team accomplish our goals."

Sabally will join seniors Sabrina Ionescu, Ruthy Hebard and Minyon Moore as current Oregon starters expected to be selected in the upcoming 2020 WNBA Draft, and she will take part in UO's Senior Day ceremonies on March 1 at Matthew Knight Arena following the regular-season finale against Washington.

An all-Pac-12 selection as a sophomore and the Pac-12 freshman of the year in 2017-18, Sabally currently owns 1,390 points, 546 rebounds, 199 assists, 115 steals and 70 blocks in 98 career games in a Duck uniform. The Berlin, Germany, native is averaging 16.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game so far as a junior with a career-high seven double-doubles, including six during Oregon's current 12-game win streak.

Sabally will graduate from Oregon this summer and earn her degree in general social sciences with a focus in crime law and society and a minor in legal studies. "As a first-generation college student," Sabally wrote, "the education I have received is the most important thing to me."

