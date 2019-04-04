The University of Iowa gymnastics team advanced to Friday’s evening session of the NCAA Corvallis regional with a 195.850-194.550 win against Arizona in the play-in meet on Thursday in Gill Coliseum.
Iowa will join Florida, Oregon State and Stanford.
Lauren Guerin had a 9.900 and Clair Kaji a 9.875 on floor for the Hawkeyes. Nicole Chow added a 9.900 on bars.
For Arizona, Danielle Spencer scored a 9.900 on bars, Jenny Leung had a 9.850 on beam and Maddi Leydin scored a 9.850 on floor.
The Wildcats will send five gymnasts into the next round to compete as individuals.