The Linn-Benton Community College women's basketball team used a strong third quarter to hold off Treasure Valley for a 77-72 win at the Linn-Benton Crossover tournament.

The Roadrunners outscored Treasure Valley 18-12 in the third.

Amyr Lowe led all scorers with 24 points. Elizabeth Chavez added 20 points and Megan Wagner had 18 points and eight rebounds.

LBCC takes on Olympic on Friday in the tournament.

