Mitra Aflatooni recorded 13 kills, 15 digs and three blocks to lead Linn-Benton Community College past Mt. Hood 3-0 in NWAC Southern Region volleyball action Friday night at LBCC.

The win kept the Roadrunners' win streak alive at seven and improved their overall record to 18-8 overall and 4-1 in the NWAC South. Mt. Hood dropped to 10-8 and 2-3 in Conference.

Aflatooni hit .423 on the night. Ally Tow added 11 kills and Alexis Chapman seven kills for to round out the Roadrunners' attack. Sydnie Johnson collected 33 assists for the match.

LBCC travels to SW Oregon and Rogue Friday and Saturday.

