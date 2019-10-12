Alexis Chapman had 11 kills and two blocks to lead Linn-Benton Community College past visiting Clark College in NWAC Southern Region volleyball action Saturday afternoon.
Set scores were 25-21, 25-12, 25-13.
Chapman hit an impressive .733 for the match with no attack errors. Ally Tow and Emily Curtis added eight and seven kills, respectively. Sydnie Johnson had 22 assists.
LBCC (21-9, 7-2) hit .287 as a team and held Clark to a .122 attack percentage.
The Roadrunners play at Chemeketa in Salem on Wednesday.