{{featured_button_text}}
LBCC logo 2019

Mitra Aflatooni recorded 13 kills and Ally Tow added 11 kills to lead Linn-Benton Community College past host Chemeketa 3-0 in NWAC Southern Region volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-20, 31-29.

LBCC (22-9, 8-2) fought back from a 23-17 deficit in the final set to earn the win.

Aflatooni also added 17 digs defensively for the Roadrunners. Caithlynn Carrillo, who earned NWAC Southern Region defensive player of the week honors this week, led LBCC with 21 digs. Sydnie Johnson recorded 41 assists for the Roadrunners.

LBCC is off until next Wednesday when the Roadrunners host Umpqua at 6:30 p.m.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0