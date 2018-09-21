CLACKAMAS — The Linn-Benton Community College volleyball team topped Clackamas Community College 3-1 on Friday in a South Region NWAC volleyball match.
Set scores were 23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-19.
Ally Tow had 24 digs and 12 kills and Grace Phillips had nine kills for the Roadrunners (18-9, 2-0), who are 3-1 in their last four matches.
Elizabeth Weber had 19 assists and 16 digs, Madelynn Norris had 16 assists, 15 digs and four aces and Kya Knuth had 27 digs, seven assists and three aces for LBCC.
The Roadrunners resume South Region action on Wednesday against Clark College in Vancouver, Wash.