Ally Tow recorded 17 kills and Alexis Chapman added nine kills to lead Linn-Benton Community College past host Mt. Hood 3-0 in NWAC Southern Region volleyball action Friday night.
Set scores were 25-18, 25-20, 25-18.
The win, which secured the Roadrunners' spot in the NWAC Championship Tournament, improved LBCC's record to 12-3 in the NWAC South and 26-10 overall. Mt. Hood, which claimed the final Southern Region spot into the NWAC Tournament, fell to 8-7 and 17-12.
You have free articles remaining.
Sydnie Johnson tallied 29 assists on the night leading the Roadrunners' offensive attack. Defensively, Caithlynn Carrillo had 11 digs for the Roadrunners and Emily Curtis added 10 digs.
LBCC wraps up NWAC Southern Region play Tuesday night at Lane.