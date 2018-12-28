OREGON CITY — A shorthanded LBCC men’s basketball team fell to Edmonds 87-75 at the Clackamas Tournament.
The Roadrunners (6-4) were playing without three starters due to illness and injury and gave up 61 points in the first half.
“We just didn’t defend in the first half,” LBCC coach Everett Hartman said.
Hartman challenged the team at the half and the Roadrunners came out strong in the second, cutting the lead to seven twice before coming up short.
Everett Brandt had 18 points and seven rebounds and Matthew Ismay had 14 points and nine rebounds.
LBCC takes on Walla Walla on Saturday.