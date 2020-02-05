LBCC hoops: Roadrunners down Chemeketa

Amyr Lowe scored 15 points to lead Linn-Benton Community College past Chemeketa 58-44 in NWAC South Region women's basketball action Wednesday night.
The win improved the Roadrunners' record to 16-7 overall and 5-5 in the NWAC South. Chemeketa dropped to 9-12, 4-5.
Elizabeth Chavez and Marri-Anna Martinez each scored 12 points for LBCC. Antonia Gonzales led the Roadrunners with eight rebounds on the night.
LBCC is off until next Wednesday when they travel to Umpqua.
You have free articles remaining.
Men
Despite 18 points from Kadeem Nelson and 15 points from Seth Cullison, Linn-Benton Community College lost to Chemeketa 73-63 in NWAC South Region men's basketball action Wednesday night.
The loss drops LBCC's record to 9-14 overall and 3-7 in the NWAC South.
Fred Harding IV added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Roadrunners. Cullison had a game-high 11 rebounds.
The Roadrunners are off until next Wednesday when they travel to Umpqua.