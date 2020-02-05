LBCC hoops: Roadrunners down Chemeketa

LBCC hoops: Roadrunners down Chemeketa

{{featured_button_text}}
LBCC logo 2019

Amyr Lowe scored 15 points to lead Linn-Benton Community College past Chemeketa 58-44 in NWAC South Region women's basketball action Wednesday night.

The win improved the Roadrunners' record to 16-7 overall and 5-5 in the NWAC South. Chemeketa dropped to 9-12, 4-5.

Elizabeth Chavez and Marri-Anna Martinez each scored 12 points for LBCC. Antonia Gonzales led the Roadrunners with eight rebounds on the night.

LBCC is off until next Wednesday when they travel to Umpqua.

Men

Despite 18 points from Kadeem Nelson and 15 points from Seth Cullison, Linn-Benton Community College lost to Chemeketa 73-63 in NWAC South Region men's basketball action Wednesday night.

The loss drops LBCC's record to 9-14 overall and 3-7 in the NWAC South.

Fred Harding IV added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Roadrunners. Cullison had a game-high 11 rebounds.

The Roadrunners are off until next Wednesday when they travel to Umpqua.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep wrestling: Raiders capture TOC title
High-school

Prep wrestling: Raiders capture TOC title

  • Updated

Crescent Valley High took home the team title at the Resers Tournament of Champions on Saturday with five wrestlers winning individual titles.

Corvallis Knights sign four OSU players
Corvallis-knights

Corvallis Knights sign four OSU players

  • Updated

The Corvallis Knights have signed four Oregon State players for the 2020 season, head coach Brooke Knight announced Thursday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News