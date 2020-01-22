LBCC basketball: Women down SWOCC

LBCC basketball: Women down SWOCC

Elizabeth Chavez scored 20 points to lead four Linn-Benton players in double figures in a 81-60 win over Southwestern Oregon in NWAC South Region women's basketball action Wednesday in Coos Bay.

Joining Chavez in double figures were Marri-Anna Martinez (17), Megan Wagner (12) and Emily Huson (10). Wagner also led the Roadrunners (14-5, 3-3) with 11 rebounds.

LBCC next hosts Mt. Hood Saturday at 2 p.m.

Men

Kyree Davis scored 25 points, but it wasn't enough as Southwestern Oregon topped Linn-Benton 84-63 in NWAC South Region men's basketball action. 

LBCC (7-12, 1-5) next hosts Mt. Hood Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

