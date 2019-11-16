{{featured_button_text}}
EUGENE — The Linn-Benton Community College women's basketball team had a big second half en route to a 66-47 win against Blue Mountain in the NWAC Lane Titan Classic.

The Roadrunners (2-0) outscored Blue Mountain 46-21 in the second half.

Amyr Lowe scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Emily Huson and Megan Wagner each added 14 points and five rebounds for the Roadrunners.

LBCC also held Blue Mountain (0-2) to 27 percent shooting and forced 36 turnovers.

Linn-Benton plays Columbia Basic on Sunday in the final day of the Titan Classic.

Men

LBCC had five players score in double figures to help the Roadrunners past host Tacoma 83-79 in the final game of the Titan Classic Saturday night.

Tyler Newsom led the Roadrunners (1-1) with 19 points and nine rebounds. Kyree Davis (17), Micah Monroe (15) and Kadeem Nelson (13) were the other Roadrunners in double figures.

Defensively, the Roadrunners forced 22 turnovers from Tacoma (0-2).

