Amyr Lowe scored 18 points and Elizabeth Chavez added 15 points to lead the Linn-Benton women past Pierce 67-49 at the Lane Titan Classic in NWAC basketball action.
The Roadrunners (1-0) never trailed in the game, jumping out to a 24-8 lead after one quarter.
Lowe added five steals, five assists and five rebounds. Chavez led the Roadrunners with seven assists. Emily Huson led LBCC with 11 rebounds while Megan Wagner added eight rebounds.
LBCC's defense forced 19 Pierce turnovers and held them to just 23 percent shooting.
The Roadrunners take on Blue Mountain at the Titan Classic on Saturday.
Men
Treyden Harris and Kadeem Nelson each scored 16 points, but it wasn't enough as Highline slid past Linn-Benton 76-72 in the opening game of the Tacoma Titan Classic Friday night.
The Roadrunners outscored Highline 42-40 in the second half but struggled from the field, shooting just 37 percent for the game.
Nelson scored his points coming off the bench for LBCC. Tyler Newsom led the Roadrunners (0-1) with 12 rebounds.
LBCC plays host Tacoma on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.