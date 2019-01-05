PORTLAND — The Linn-Benton women took control in the third period and pulled away for a 73-48 NWAC win at Portland Community College.
The Roadrunners (8-6, 2-0) outscored the Panthers 23-8 in the quarter.
Amyr Lowe led the way with 21 points and seven rebounds. Madeline Oakden added 12 points.
The Roadrunners travel to Roseburg on Wednesday to take on Umpqua Community College.
LBCC men win
PORTLAND — The Roadrunners rolled to a 107-73 NWAC win at Portland Community College.
LBCC (8-5, 2-0) pulled away in the first half against the Panthers.
The Roadrunners used balanced scoring on offense, with seven players finishing in double figures.
"Just a great team effort," LBCC coach Everett Hartman said. "Everybody got good minutes, everybody contributed.
"We really shared the ball well, we had 22 assists. Just made them play 94 feet, kept attacking the basket."
Everett Brandt led the way with 15 points and eight rebounds and Dakota Kurahara added 14 points.
LBCC plays at Umpqua on Wednesday.