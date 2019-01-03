The Linn-Benton men's basketball team took control in the first half and rolled to a 70-51 win against Clark College.
The Roadrunners (7-5, 1-0 Southern Region) led 42-21 at the half.
Taylor Jensen led the way with 22 points and eight rebounds.
Coach Everett Hartman said Jensen had been struggling a bit with his shooting and broke through due to his hard work to get back on track.
"It was good to see him get rewarded a little bit tonight," Hartman said.
Riley Davis added 11 points and seven assists.
The Roadrunners held Clark to 13 of 43 shooting from the field.
LBCC travels to Portland Community College on Saturday.
LBCC women win
The Linn-Benton women’s basketball team used a fast start for a 65-45 win against Clark College at LBCC.
The Roadrunners (7-6) led 18-6 after the first quarter and 41-20 at the half.
Amyr Lowe led LBCC with 12 points. Madeline Oakden had 11 points and seven rebounds and Kalli Frieze pulled down 10 rebounds.
LBCC travels to Portland Community College on Saturday.