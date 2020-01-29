LBCC basketball: Kyree Davis leads Roadrunners past Lane

LBCC basketball: Kyree Davis leads Roadrunners past Lane

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
LBCC logo 2019

Kyree Davis scored 26 points to lead Linn-Benton Community College past host Lane 76-75 in NWAC South Region men's basketball action Wednesday night.

Davis shot 12-for-17 from the field and also added five rebounds and five assists for LBCC. Kadeem Nelson added 16 points and Peter Wilmes added 13 points for the Roadrunners (9-12, 3-5).

LBCC travels to Clackamas Saturday.

Women

The Roadrunners fell short in a 60-59 NWAC South loss at Lane.

Amyr Lowe scored 20 points, including two free throws with 0:16 seconds remaing to pull Linn-Benton within two points, but the Roadrunners (15-6, 4-4) could not take the lead.

Mari-Anna Martinez scored 15 points and Elizabeth Chavez added 12 points for LBCC.

The Roadrunners are at Clackamas on Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News