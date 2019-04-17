The Linn-Benton Community College baseball team swept a South Division doubleheader from Clark College on Thursday at LBCC.
The Roadrunners literally walked off Clark to win the opener 11-10. LBCC also took the nightcap 5-4, also in walk-off fashion.
Richard Mascarenas walked with the bases loaded to drive in the winning run in the last of the ninth in the opener. It capped a three-hit, three-RBI game for the sophomore shortstop, who doubled and singled twice.
Catcher Jordan Mambaje was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and center fielder Jacob Melton doubled, scored and drove in two. Reliever Nolan Jackson allowed one earned run over the final five innings to earn the win.
In the second game, Melton doubled in Mascarenas with the winning run in the last of the seventh. Mascarenas, who was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs, had singled to lead off.
Melton was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. He also started on the mound and had six strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Marcus Lydon and Colton Talton also had two hits; Lydon tripled.
The Roadrunners (20-5, 10-0) play a South Division doubleheader at Mt. Hood CC on Thursday.