The Linn-Benton Community College baseball team split a home doubleheader with Mt. Hood on Saturday.
The Roadrunners lost the first game 5-2 and came back for a 6-2 win. The split came two days after the teams each took one of two in Gresham.
In the first game, the Roadrunners went ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Dequan Dennis-Lee laid down a sacrifice bunt to score Maxwell Long from third base. But the Saints came back with four runs in the eighth to take the win.
The Roadrunners had 10 hits while the Saints had eight. Fridtjof Fremstad went 3 for 4 for Linn-Benton while Parker Kuntz and Dennis-Lee each collected two hits.
In the second game, after Mt. Hood scored in the bottom of the second, the Roadrunners tied the game in the third and then put together a four-run fourth.
Fremstad continued his hot bat in the nightcap, going 2 for 3 and Dennis-Lee added two RBIs. Caden Hennessy pitched a complete game for the Roadrunners and earned the win.
Linn-Benton (22-7 overall, 12-2 in the Southern Region) plays a doubleheader at Clark Monday.