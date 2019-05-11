The Linn-Benton baseball team swept Clackamas to finish NWAC play.
The Roadrunners rolled to 11-1 and 12-1 wins in the home doubleheader.
LBCC goes into postseason play at 30-9 overall, 20-4 in the NWAC Southern Region.
In the first game, Eric Hill pitched a complete game for the Roadrunners, giving up just three hits and striking out three batters. The Roadrunners pounded out 12 hits, including two each from Henry Wiebke, Richard Mascarenas, Jacob Melton and Colton Talton.
In the second game, LBCC scored 11 runs in the first inning to blow the game open. Jacob Overstreet went 2 for 2 and Melton went 2 for 3 and Caden Hennessy pitched a one-hit complete game with five strikeouts.