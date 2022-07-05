Knights baseball: Ridgefield pounds 18 hits to keep Corvallis from clinching playoffs

There haven’t been many games in the Knights’ 16 seasons in Corvallis where not much went right.

But Tuesday night produced one of those and, thus, the Knights had to wait at least one more day to try to clinch their 15th straight West Coast League baseball playoff appearance.

Ridgefield pounded nine doubles among its 18 total hits and defeated Corvallis, 11-1, at Goss Stadium.

In a rare off-night for the five-time defending league champions, the Knights left seven runners on base and saw the opponent take control from the start and never give back the momentum.

Corvallis (17-8, 17-7) traveled to Ridgefield (18-9, 15-9) on Wednesday, and the teams will conclude their three-game series Thursday back at Goss. The Knights need just one win in the two games to claim the WCL South Division first-half title and qualify for the postseason.

Tuesday, the Raptors hit Corvallis starting pitcher Duke Brotherton hard. The visitors collected six hits, including three doubles, and were aided by a Knights error to score two runs in each of the first two innings.

Ridgefield tacked on two more in the eighth inning with four hits off Neil Feist.

Corvallis got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the eighth on Logan Johnstone’s double and Jonah Advincula’s fly ball to center that turned into a run-scoring triple when the fielder lost the ball in the lights.

In the next at-bat, Advincula tried to score on a wild pitch but retreated when he realized it wasn’t possible and was tagged out diving back into third base.

The Corvallis highlight of the game came in the top of the sixth, when Ridgefield’s Austin Caviness lined a ball to right field with one out and the bases loaded.

Johnstone caught the liner and fired the ball to teammate Kiko Romero to catch the runner retreating to the bag for an inning-ending double play.

Ridgefield added five more runs in the ninth in five hits (including two doubles) and two walks. Romero, the Knights’ first baseman, recorded the final out on the mound.

Ridgefield’s Jacob Sharp had three doubles and two RBIs with four runs scored.