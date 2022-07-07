Knights baseball: Kennel getting his feet wet at collegiate level

Ely Kennel’s adjustment to a higher level of competition on the baseball diamond has been a positive one so far this summer.

The recent Santiam Christian High School graduate, who will join the Oregon State baseball program in the fall, has fit right in with the Corvallis Knights in their collegiate wood-bat season.

Kennel, a middle infielder, was batting .267 entering Thursday’s game with Ridgefield at Goss Stadium to decide the West Coast League South Division’s first-half title, which comes with a berth in the postseason playoffs.

He was leading the team in RBIs with 18 and tied for first in home runs with eight. Kennel also had two doubles, 10 runs scored and four stolen bases in 19 games this season. In the 16-team WCL, he’s tied for sixth in homers and tied for 12th in RBIs.

“I think he’s done a really good job with the bump in the quality of pitching he’s facing. That’s quite a jump from a smaller high school to some of the premier collegiate arms on the West Coast,” Knights coach Brooke Knight said. “He’s aggressive at the plate. He’s not afraid to attack the ball.”

Kennel, one of the state’s top high school prospects, finished the spring as the 3A state player of the year after helping Santiam Christian reach the state championship game.

In an interview last week, Kennel said he was thankful for the opportunity with the Knights this summer.

“Coming in as a young guy, they treated me really well, and I feel like I’m learning a lot. I feel like it’s preparing me really well for the fall,” he said.

At the plate, seeing the ball leave the park has given him confidence and he hopes to keep hitting well.

Kennel batted .306 through the first 11 games but has seen his average dip a bit. He’s getting used to seeing collegiate pitching on a regular basis.

“They say as the game speeds up you have to slow yourself down,” he said. “So for me, getting comfortable in the box, seeing the ball well, and just playing with no fear.”

Kennel can hit with power to all fields and runs well, has a strong arm and possesses an attitude to get better, Knight said. His chance to succeed at the collegiate level, the coach said, will come down to refining his defensive skills, which will come through development and repetition.

Knight said Kennel has had some success while experiencing what the coach describes as “some of those younger moments mixed in there, which are to be expected.”

“But I’m really pleased with Ely. I think he’s a really coachable kid. Offensively, I think he’s going to do some special things. He’s got a little thunder in that barrel,” the coach said. “He’s done a good job in the infield for us. There’s opportunities for him to develop defensively. But overall, for a young bat to make that jump has been fun to watch.”

Knights infielder Spencer Scott, from University of Portland, knows what it’s like for Kennel to make the move from high school straight into the WCL. He did the same last summer.

Scott said it’s been fun to watch Kennel make adjustments throughout the season while continuing to hit the ball well.

Scott described what that jump is like.

“It’s difficult for the first little bit then you kind of get used to it. In high school you’re not seeing the arms you see here every single day,” he said. “It takes some time, and obviously it’s an adjustment to make.”

Coming back

Scott, a product of Portland’s Grant High School, said he returned for a second summer with the Knights — who have won the last five WCL titles — because he considers it a quality organization from the top down.

“It’s great baseball. Obviously great coaches and a really good place to get better and win some baseball games, too,” Scott said.

He said the coaches — Knight and assistants Ed Knaggs, Beau Kerns and Youngjin Yoon — are “great leaders” who bring the players from countless college programs together and excel at helping the players improve.

Kiko Romero, another returner, is transferring to the University of Arizona after leading Central Arizona to the national junior college championship.

He credits his 2021 summer with the Knights for helping him improve while working on all the aspects of his game. He got hot at the end of last summer and it carried into the fall and spring.

Romero said the fans and the coaches were what brought him back to Corvallis for another season.

“The team camaraderie we have; it’s a brotherhood right when you step into Goss. It’s really nice coming here,” he said.