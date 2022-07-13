Knights baseball: Corvallis wins first-ever game with Edmonton

Corvallis won its initial game against the first-year Edmonton franchise on Tuesday by posting a 5-0 West Coast League baseball victory over the Riverhawks at Re/Max Field in Alberta, Canada.

Shortstop Zander Darby continued his recent hot streak by slamming a solo homer and two singles. Kiko Romero double, tripled and drove in a run; Mason Le added two hits and an RBI and Jonah Advincula also had two hits and scored twice.

Corvallis struck quickly and scored three times in the first inning on Romero’s RBI double, Le’s RBI single and a run-scoring groundout from Temo Becerra’s (Stanford).

Darby’s homer made it 4-0 in the third inning. Romero tripled home Advincula with the final tally in the ninth inning.

It was Darby’s third homer in the last four games, and his fourth overall. He is hitting .611 (11-18) during a five-game hitting streak that has raised his average from .200 to .306, with six runs scored and four RBIs.

Starter Ryan Brown booked four scoreless innings, with six strikeouts and was credited with the victory. He allowed three hits, all in the second inning, but got two strikeouts to end the inning and leave the bases loaded.

The four innings were a season-best for Brown, OSU’s closer during the college season. He lowered his ERA from 2.57 to 1.63.

Reliever Will Clark fanned four in two scoreless innings. Ian Lawson finished up with three scoreless frames to earn the save; he allowed one hit and struck out three.

The series resumed Wednesday. Utah righty Cam Day (0-0, 1.80) gets the ball for Corvallis in Thursday’s 6:05 p.m. series finale.

The Knights then visit Wenatchee on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They conclude a 10-day road trip with a makeup game at Portland on Monday.

Their next home series following the road trip is July 19-21 against Cowlitz.

The Knights (20-11 all, 20-10 WCL, 2-2 second half) clinched their 15th consecutive postseason berth by winning the South Division’s first-half championship.