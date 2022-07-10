 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Knights baseball: Corvallis falls in series finale at Bend

Knights logo - for online
Courtesy Corvallis Knights

Titus Dumitru had two hits and three RBIs on Sunday night but the Corvallis Knights lost 10-7 at Bend in the rubber game of their three-game West Coast League baseball series.

A rising sophomore at Linn-Benton Community College, Dumitru had a two-run single in the fourth inning and an RBI single in the sixth inning.

Mason Le and Ely Kennel each doubled and singled; Le drove in a run. Kiko Romero added an RBI double, one of four by the Knights, and Jonah Advincula singled twice.

The Knights (19-11 all, 19-10 WCL, 1-2 second half) next head to Edmonton, Alberta, for a three-game series beginning Tuesday and their inaugural games against the first-year Riverhawks; visit Wenatchee July 15-17; and conclude A 10-game road trip with a makeup game at Portland on July 18.

Their next home series following the road trip is July 19-21 against Cowlitz.

The Knights clinched their 15th consecutive postseason berth by winning the South Division’s first-half championship. They will be the No. 1 seed in the South Division playoffs.

People are also reading…

The playoffs begin on Aug. 9 with the best-of-3 opening round. Corvallis will open the home portion of the postseason with Game 2 on Aug. 10. If necessary, Game 3 will be at Goss Stadium on Aug. 11.

Bend 10, Corvallis 7

CORVALLIS;001;202;002;—;7;12;2

BEND;211;200;22x;—;10;13;1

Ross, Barron (2), Reynolds (4), Wiese (4), Emanuels (7), DeSchryver (8) and Quinn; Madariaga, Brothers (6), Freeman (8) and Weber. WP: Madariaga. LP: Ross. 2B: Romero (C), Advincula (C), Le (C), Kennel (C), Sylvester (B), Weber (B), Schnopp (B). HR: B. Kasper (B).

Hits: Corvallis 12 (Le 3, Dumitru 2, Kennel 2, Advincula 2, Romero, Knight, Darby); Bend 13 (Myro 4, Scavatto 2, Cooney 2, Jackson, Sylvester, Weber, Schnopp, B. Kasper).

RBIs: Corvallis 7 (Dumitru 3, Le 2, Darby, Romero); Bend 8 (Cooney 2, Schnopp 2, B. Kasper 2, Jackson, Sylvester).

