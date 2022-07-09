Knights baseball: Corvallis evens series at Bend with 9-2 win

Ely Kennel and Zander Darby homered on Saturday and the Corvallis Knights evened their West Coast League baseball series with the Bend Elks at a game apiece with a 9-2 victory at Vince Genna Stadium in Bend.

A future Oregon Stater, Kennel’s three-run shot followed singles by Briley Knight and Darby and gave the Knights a 3-0 advantage in the second inning.

Zander added a solo shot in the third for a 5-0 lead, and an RBI single in the ninth and finished 4-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs. He has homered in back-to-back games in Bend and is batting .616 (8-13) in his last three games, raising his average from .200 to .286.

Kennel ripped an RBI triple in the ninth and finished with a season-high four RBIs. The recent Santiam Christian High graduate now leads the team in homers (5) and RBIs (22) and is tied for third in the West Coast League in both categories.

Errors led to two Knights runs in the sixth, stretching the margin to 7-0. The RBIs by Darby and Kennel completed the scoring in the ninth.

Starting pitcher Matt Ager allowed three hits and no runs in four innings, with two strikeouts, in his most effective appearance of the season. He lowered his ERA from 5:06 to 3.68.

Matt Scott pitched two innings and got the victory. Kaleb Kantola went the final three for the save, allowing one hit and striking out four.

The series finale was set for Sunday. The Knights head to Edmonton Tuesday for a three-game series and first-ever games against the first-year Riverhawks, visit Wenatchee on July 15-17, and conclude the 10-game road trip with a makeup game at Portland on July 18.

The Knights (19-10 all, 19-9 WCL, 1-1 second half) clinched their 15th consecutive postseason berth, and the No. 1 seed in the South Division playoffs, by earning the division’s first-half championship on Thursday

They will open the home portion of the playoffs with Game 2 of the South Division series on Aug. 10.