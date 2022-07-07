Knights baseball: Corvallis drops third straight in chase of playoff spot

Corvallis will have one final chance to clinch the South Division’s first-half championship after falling 3-0 at Ridgefield (Wash.) in a West Coast League baseball game on Wednesday night.

The win moved the Raptors (17-9 WCL) to within one game of the Knights (17-9 all, 17-8 WCL) in the pennant chase. The first-half divisional champion earns an automatic berth in the WWCL’s postseason playoffs.

The Knights were quiet offensively for the second night in a row. They had only six hits, two by center fielder Jonah Advincula (Redlands); their lone extra-base hit was Tyler Quinn’s double with two outs in the ninth.

Corvallis stranded 10 baserunners. It left the bases loaded in the third inning and two runners on in the eighth and ninth innings.

Corvallis has scored just three runs in its last three games, all losses. The Raptors had 11 hits in an 11-1 rout on Wednesday, giving them 29 for the first two games of the series.

The series concludes at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at Goss Stadium. Portland righty Joey Gartrell (0-0, 1.45) goes for the Knights, opposed by Dixie State lefty Ben Hart (1-1, 3.52) for the Raptors.

The Knights begin an 11-game road trip at Bend on July 8-10. They travel to Edmonton on July 12-14 for their first-ever games against the Riverhawks, then visit Wenatchee on July 15-17.