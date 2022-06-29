Knights baseball: Corvallis drops series opener at Springfield

First baseman Kiko Romero homered and doubled on Tuesday night but it was not enough as the Corvallis Knights fell 3-1 at Springfield in a West Coast League baseball game at Hamlin Sports Complex.

The Knights (12-5, 12-4 WCL) thus suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this summer. It was their first-ever game against the Drifters (10-15, 8-14), who joined the WCL prior to this season.

Romero’s team-high third homer of the season — his second in his past three games — scored the Knights' only run in the eighth inning. It ended a string of 16 consecutive scoreless innings for Corvallis, which was shut out 3-0 by Bellingham on Sunday.

Romero, who will play at Arizona next season, also singled and finished with three hits. Center fielder Jonah Advincula (Redlands) had two hits.

Crescent Valley High grad Taylor Holder had a hit and one RBI for Springfield.

The series resumed Wednesday night at Goss Stadium. The series concludes at 6:35 p.m. Thursday back in Springfield. Linn-Benton’s Kaden Segel (2-0, 1.45) will start for Corvallis, opposed by K.J. Ruffo (1-0, 3.75) of the University of Portland for the Drifters.

Corvallis then hosts the Port Angeles Lefties on July 1-3. The first two games begin at 6:35 p.m.; the finale is the annual Oregon State Credit Union Fireworks Night contest, which begins at 7:15 p.m.

Former NFL player Golden Tate will not accompany the Lefties to Corvallis. He has broadcasting responsibilities and won’t rejoin the team until July 8.

