Knights baseball: Corvallis drops season opener at Bend

The Corvallis Knights lost the first game of the second half of the West Coast League baseball season Friday, falling 6-3 to Bend at Vince Genna Stadium

Bend’s Isiah Burke hit a three-run homer with one out in the last of the ninth to power the Elks to victory. He had four RBIs all told.

The Knights trailed 3-0 before breaking through for three runs in the seventh. Zander Darby led off with his first homer; Travis Dumitru later scored on the tail end of a double steal and Logan Johnstone drew Corvallis even with an RBI single.

Dumitru and Johnstone had two hits each for Corvallis. Reliever Nelson Keljo pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out two.

The series resumed Saturday with the series finale set for 5:05 p.m. Sunday, with San Jose State lefty Ethan Ross (0-0-, 3.85) making his 2022 starting debut for Corvallis.

The Knights are idle on Monday. They head to Edmonton on July 12-14 for their first-ever games against the first-year Riverhawks, visit Wenatchee on July 15-17, and conclude the 10-game road trip with a makeup game at Portland on July 18.

The Knights (18-10 all, 18-9 WCL, 0-1 second half) clinched their 15th consecutive postseason berth, and the No. 1 seed in the South Division playoffs, by earning the division's first-half championship with Thursday's home win against Ridgefield.

They will open the home portion of the playoffs with game two of the South Division series Aug. 10.