Knights baseball: Corvallis completes sweep of Port Angeles

Temo Becerra had an inside-the-park homer and four RBIs Sunday night as the Corvallis Knights topped Port Angeles 12-3 in a West Coast League baseball game at Goss Stadium.

The Knights (16-6, 16-5 WCL) completed a series sweep and reached double figures for the third consecutive game. They outscored the Lefties 33-10 in the series.

A rising sophomore at Stanford, Becerra capped his biggest night with the Knights when two Lefties’ outfielder collided while attempting to snare his sinking line drive in right-center field. The ball bounced past both defenders and he easily circled the bases for a two-run homer.

He also had a sacrifice fly to deep center field, an RBI grounder, two runs scored and a stolen base while also handling both defensive chances at third base.

Right fielder Brady Lavoie was 2 for 3 with two runs, and is now 7 for 14 in his last four games. Titus Dumitru had two hits and an RBI and Spencer Scott drove in two runs.

Starter Ryan Brown went three scoreless innings but was not eligible for the victory. He allowed two hits and struck out four. Winner Josh Emanuels went the final 2⅔ innings and recorded seven of the eight outs by strikeout.

The Knights played a doubleheader at Portland on Sunday, making up two of the three games against the Pickles that were rained out June 10-12. The third game has been rescheduled for July 18, also at Portland.

The Knights open a three-game series with Ridgefield on Tuesday in Corvallis. Washington State righty Duke Brotherton (1-0, 4.50) is the probable starter.

