Knights baseball: Corvallis clinches playoff berth In final game of first half

Corvallis took the long road but finally got to the destination.

Three straight losses had the Knights on the verge of seeing Ridgefield come back and take the West Coast League baseball South Division’s first-half title and the associated playoff berth.

But pitchers Joey Gartrell and Cam Day and the defense behind them were up to the task Thursday, holding the Raptors to six hits in a 4-1 win at Goss Stadium.

The victory, coming in the final game of the first half, clinched a 15th straight postseason appearance for the Knights, who will play for a sixth consecutive league title next month. In wrapping up the first half, Corvallis (18-9, 18-8) finished a game ahead of Portland and two better than Ridgefield (19-10, 16-10) in the South.

“It’s a huge weight off our shoulders, especially for those last two games that we kind of played poorly and didn’t have things go our way,” said Day, a University of Utah right-hander who pitched the final three innings. “So having tonight was a good boost for us and will light a fire under us and we’ll go compete throughout the rest of the season.”

The Knights’ three straight losses dated to the second game of a Monday doubleheader at Portland. Corvallis then lost two in a row to Ridgefield, 11-1 at home Tuesday and 3-0 on the road Wednesday.

The Raptors had a combined 29 hits in the first two games of the series.

After retiring the first six batters he faced, Day ran into some trouble in the ninth inning.

He walked the leadoff batter before the next singled past Temo Becerra at third base. A fielder’s choice grounder made it first and third with one out.

But Day, a University of Utah right-hander, then struck out the next two batters to get the Knights back in the playoffs.

“I always want to be in that situation where the game is tight, competing for a win and every pitch matters,” Day said. “That walk was not great for me. I had to battle back, and I knew the team needed me. So I just had to execute.”

Gartrell, a University of Portland righty making his third start and sixth appearance of the summer, entered Thursday having allowed no runs in four of his previous five outings, including the last three.

He gave up five hits, one earned run and no walks with two strikeouts in six innings Thursday.

“I’m doing my job, filling up the zone and my defense is doing the job behind me,” Gartrell said of his successful season to date. “Like tonight, a lot of balls put in play and the defense made all the plays for me.”

Corvallis took its first lead of the three-game series in the bottom of the third inning when Becerra sent a 2-2 pitch from Ridgefield starter Giancarlo Flores out to left field for a home run and a 1-0 Knights advantage.

The Raptors had runners at third base in the first and fourth innings, but Gartrell avoided damage in those frames.

Ridgefield got back to even in the fifth against Gartrell with singles on both sides of a wild pitch.

In the bottom half, Corvallis was granted an extra out on a dropped third strike against leadoff batter Ethan Loveless, and the Knights took advantage. Loveless advanced on a Jonah Advincula sacrifice bunt, stole third and scored on Kiko Romero’s single to left.

Gartrell worked around a pair of two-out singles in the sixth before exiting for the night.

Day sent Ridgefield down 1-2-3 in the seventh, including two strikeouts looking. He then retired the visitors in order in the eighth with two grounders and a fly ball.

Corvallis built a cushion with two runs in the eighth after loading the bases with two singles and a walk to start the frame. After an infield fly and a strikeout, Becerra doubled to right-center to score two to make it 4-1.