Knights baseball: Barron and Romero stay hot, Kennel homers in win against Springfield

On a night when the Corvallis bats caught fire, Jesse Barron provided the offense all the help it would need, and then some.

Barron and Kiko Romero continued what has been a productive and successful first few weeks of the collegiate summer baseball season for both.

Barron pitched five scoreless innings to keep his earned-run average spotless and Romero hit his third home run in four games Wednesday in a 14-2 West Coast League win against Springfield at Goss Stadium.

Romero, who played three years at Central Arizona and is headed to Arizona in the fall, clubbed the first pitch he saw in the first inning over the left-field fence for a 1-0 lead.

“Being aggressive, not trying to do too much with it,” Romero said of his recent approach. “Just staying in the big part of the field. Good things will happen if you hit the ball hard.”

A right-hander from the University of San Francisco, Barron allowed three hits and no walks with three strikeouts. He exited the game with a 4-0 lead.

Barron is now 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA, having collected 21 Ks against 10 hits and two walks in 19 innings over four appearances.

“Getting strike one, that’s the biggest thing for me, in the spring it wasn’t like that. I was getting behind guys early,” Barron said. “Here, I made it focus. I want to get strike one, get strike two. Even if I have to throw it right down the middle, I want to challenge guys this summer I feel like that’s what’s leading to a lot of success.”

The Knights (13-5, 13-4 WCL) tacked on 10 runs on eight hits in the sixth, including a two-run homer by Brady Lavoie (North Carolina State) and a three-run jack by Santiam Christian grad and Oregon State signee Ely Kennel.

Crescent Valley High alum Taylor Holder had two hits for Springfield (10-16, 8-15), the first-year WCL team that took Tuesday’s three-game series opener, 3-1, in Springfield.

The series concludes Thursday night back in Springfield.

In early June, Romero was named the tournament most valuable player after leading Central Arizona to the national junior college championship.

“Just getting a little more on time with fastballs,” Romero said of his recent success. “Just trying to stay on time with fastballs and stay in the middle of the field. Kind of controlling my swing a little bit more.”

Kennel finished with two of the Knights’ 12 hits and a team-best four RBIs. Jonah Advincula and Zander Darby also had two hits.

Spencer Scott and Lavoie both had two RBIs.

Neil Feist relieved Barron and pitched two scoreless innings. Springfield got both its runs (one earned) against Kaleb Kantola in the eighth. West Albany High grad Chase Reynolds worked around two hits and a walk to put a zero in the ninth.

Barron, who will be a senior next year, was 4-4 with a 6.12 ERA in 60.1 innings for the San Francisco Dons in the spring in 10 starts and 17 overall appearances.

He said he came to Corvallis to work specifically on getting his first-pitch strike percentage up as well as landing his off-speed pitches with better success.

Wednesday night, he said all four of his pitches were working.

“The big thing for me is the mental game. I didn’t have the best spring last year and I wanted to come out and be relaxed, be calm and throw strikes,” Barron said. “Just for me, being in an environment that’s so welcoming and so warm. This is one of the better places to be in college baseball and I feel good.”

He offered a wide smile when asked how his summer was going with his new team.

“I wish I would have came here last year. It would have been such a big help to my career,” Barron said. “I’m glad I came here. This is going to make me so much of a better player. I’m telling my pitching coaches at San Francisco to send some more guys down here. It’s a great environment and I’m happy to be here.”

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. You can connect with him on Twitter: @JesseSowaGT.

