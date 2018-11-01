The Sweet Home High volleyball team took some big steps this season.
The Huskies were able to snap Sisters’ 76-game win streak in the Oregon West Conference and defeated the Outlaws in three of four meetings.
That was the first step. The second was rolling to a 12-0 record on the way to the OWC title and going 20-2 overall.
The third is even bigger. That would be a run to the state title.
The Huskies are the No. 2 seed in the OSAA 4A tournament and take on Junction City at 3:15 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals at Forest Grove High.
The Tigers finished at 17-8 overall and were 6-4 in the Sky-Em League. They defeated Estacada 3-1 to get to the tournament.
Sweet Home coach Mary Hutchins said she has talked to the Huskies about what it takes to make a run through the state tournament.
“Obviously they haven’t been there before, so I’m sure there will be a lot of nerves and excitement,” Hutchins said. “It’s going to be all new and exciting for them so we’ve talked about how to prepare for that.”
The Huskies know they have to focus on each match as it comes.
Hutchins said it will be important for the Huskies to stay in their system and do the things they do well by executing the elements of the game they practice.
Although the players have little in the way of state tournament experience, Sweet Home has been able to navigate through some pressure situations this season.
That includes the meetings with Sisters.
“I think it’s helped them a lot,” Hutchins said. “Several times against Sisters we were down to critical situations and had to convert and they were able to do it.”
The Huskies know their first opponent, having played the Tigers in the Junction City tournament on Sept. 29.
Sweet Home swept the match, but it was close at 26-24, 26-24. The Huskies might have been lagging a bit from quite a bit of road work in the previous 10 days, including two matches at Sisters, but Junction City was ready to play.
“I think they’re a good opponent for us,” Hutchins said. “They work hard. I’m anticipating a tough game.”
Sweet Home has used a team effort to high effect this season. While the Huskies do have players topping certain statistical categories, the team would not function as well as it has without the chemistry the members have created.
Hutchins has used different combos throughout the season.
“I switched the lineup up several times with the 11 girls. It just depends on how we are doing that night,” she said. “The kids have had to be pretty versatile.
“It really has been a team effort to be successful.”
3A
Second-seeded Santiam Christian will play a familiar foe in No. 10 Creswell at 10 a.m. Friday in the quarterfinals of the 3A tournament at Forest Grove.
Both teams are from the Mountain Valley Conference, which was won by the Eagles with an 8-0 record.
The Bulldogs were 6-2 in the MVC and 13-10 overall.
SC played Creswell twice with the Eagles taking a 3-1 win both times. The Eagles swept Warrenton to reach the quarters, while Creswell got past No. 7 seed Catlin Gabel in four.
Santiam Christian coach Kelli Fitzpatrick said she expects the Bulldogs to come out with a vengeance.
“I know how badly they wanted move on to state but also how badly they want to beat us,” Fitzpatrick said.
Fitzpatrick said Creswell runs a similar perimeter defense as the Eagles and that the Bulldogs did a good job with the service game in the two sets they took from SC.
“They caught us off guard quite a bit by hitting what we call the donut, which is the center of the court,” Fitzpatrick said.
The Eagles have been playing good volleyball all season and finished at 21-3 overall with losses to 6A schools Bend and Sandy. The record is particularly impressive considering the Eagles do not have a senior on the roster.
“These girls are really coming together mentally,” Fitzpatrick said. “They are a young team and had a lot of strong leaders leave after last year. I was not sure how they would pull together mentally so when they would come up against tough teams would they be able to hold their own and they have.”
The Eagles have worked well together and that teamwork has resulted in success.
One key has been the calming presence of setter Josie Risinger, who has been with the varsity for three seasons and is the 2018 captain.
Risinger can distribute the ball to two strong hitters. Emily Bourne is a 6-foot sophomore who leads SC in kills with Fitzpatrick estimating about 160 for the season and Kassie Staton, a 5-10 junior, is second with about 140.
“Those two are big hitters and when they are on it’s hard for people to defend against them,” Fitzpatrick said.
2A
No. 3 seed Central Linn will play Central Valley Conference foe No. 6 Oakridge at at 3:15 p.m. Friday in the tournament quarterfinals at Ridgeview High in Redmond.
Central Linn finished 20-4 overall and 13-1 in conference with the lone loss coming to Oakridge by forfeit.
The Cobras defeated Oakridge in three sets in the other regular-season match and took a win in four in the CVC playoffs.