Corvallis High overcame a 23-16 deficit in the fourth set Tuesday night to defeat visiting West Albany 26-24 and take the Mid-Willamette Conference match
Set scores were 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 26-24.
Ryann Gregg had 26 kills and 12 digs for CHS (18-2, 13-0 MWC). Taylor Tedrow and Lindsey Stewart both had 19 kills for the Bulldogs (17-4, 11-2).
The win essentially wraps up the conference title for the Spartans with three matches to go. Corvallis defeated West in five sets in their first match of the season.
See democratherald.com, gazettetimes.com or Thursday’s print edition for a complete story on Tuesday’s matches.
The Mid-Willamette’s top three volleyball teams met in a three-way conference meeting Tuesday at Corvallis High, with each team playing the other two in regular best-of-five matches.
Corvallis won the opening match of the day, having to battle deep into all three sets before sweeping Dallas.
Set scores were 25-22, 25-22, 25-19.
The visiting Dragons (13-7, 9-4) rallied late in each of the first two sets to stay within reach.
Dallas scored four straight in the first set to close within 22-10. Corvallis answered with Gregg, who scored the Spartans’ final three points on kills.
Corvallis had to rally from behind in the second after Dallas scored four straight to lead 20-18. Allie Watts had a service ace and Gregg finished a 5-1 run with a kill to make it 23-21, Spartans.
After a Corvallis error, another Gregg kill after a long rally and a Dallas hitting error ended the set.
The Spartans took control of the third set with an 8-1 run to lead 17-10. Dallas closed to within three points twice before a Gregg ace and a Tanya Sisson kill pushed Corvallis to the match victory.
“We just need to learn how to finish still,” said Spartans coach Steve Hyre, whose team failed to close out sets Saturday and dropped a tournament championship match against 6A McMinnville.
Gregg finished with 17 kills and 12 digs and Sisson nine kills. Taylor Quinn added 11 digs, Kylynn Quinn 31 assists and Watts 3.5 blocks.
Hyre credited Hanna Jones for her defense and middles Zandra Johnson and Sydney Larcom and defensive specialist Kendal Simmons for their work in filling spots in the lineup.
The win gave the Spartans their second sweep of the Dragons this season.
West Albany 3, Dallas 0
The Bulldogs followed with their own sweep of the Dragons.
Set scores were 25-14, 25-17, 25-19.
West was in complete control of the first two sets but had to work to get the third and finish the match.
The Bulldogs trailed 7-4 in the third before a 7-1 run fueled by a Gracie Boeder kill and aces from Madie Dowell and Sydney Backer turned the momentum.
Dallas came back with three straight points to tie it, and the set was tied twice more before West made another run.
Tedrow had three kills, including the last two in a 6-0 stretch that put the Bulldogs ahead for good. Boeder ended the match on a tip for a point.
Tedrow had a team-high 14 kills. Courtney Isom added 28 assists, Backer 16 digs and Boeder six kills and four blocks.
West defeated Dallas in five sets two weeks ago in their match in Albany.
South Albany 3, Central 1
INDEPENDENCE — South Albany snapped a three-game losing streak by way of a four-set victory over Central.
Set scores were 25-18, 25-19, 24-26, 25-20.
The RedHawks (4-13, 3-9) travel to Lebanon on Thursday.
Santiam Christian 3, Harrisburg 0
HARRISBURG — Santiam Christian extended its winning streak to five games as it defeated Harrisburg 28-26, 25-13, 25-17 in a Mountain Valley Conference match.
Emily Bourne had 14 kills, Kassie Staton had 11 kills, Aliyah Atkins had 24 digs and Josie Risinger had 28 assists.
SC (17-3, 5-0) hosts La Pine on Thursday. Harrisburg (13-8, 3-3) plays at La Pine on Oct. 16 in its next match.
Scio 3, Amity 0
SCIO — Scio won its third straight contest with a three-set victory over Amity.
Set scores were 25-18, 26-24, 25-15.
The Loggers (13-6, 4-3), winners of eight of their last 10 contests host Dayton on Thursday.
Central Linn 3, Oakland 0
OAKLAND — Central Linn upped its winning streak to five games as the Cobras defeated Oakland in three sets to remain unbeaten in Central Valley Conference play.
Set scores were 25-16, 25-15, 25-12.
The Cobras (16-3, 11-0) host Monroe on Thursday.
Monroe 3, East Linn Christian 0
MONROE — Monroe snapped a two-game losing streak with a three-set victory over East Linn Christian.
Set scores were 25-19, 25-8, 25-18.
The Dragons (9-9, 6-5) travel to Central Linn on Thursday.
Regis 3, Jefferson 1
STAYTON — Jefferson dropped its third straight contest by way of a four-set loss to Regis.
Set scores were 25-22, 28-30, 25-14, 28-26.
The Lions (5-10, 4-7) host Oakridge on Thursday.