The West Albany volleyball team ended its regular season on a winning note, defeating cross-town rival South Albany in three sets.
Set scores were 25-19, 25-20, 25-17.
Elijah Sanders led the way for the Bulldogs with 14 assists. Gracie Boeder seven kills and Alexis Chapman had seven kills and two blocks.
Sydney Backer (23) and Madie Dowell (14) led west in digs.
The Bulldogs (20-4, 14-2) has concluded their regular season and will host a to-be-announced opponent in the 1st round on Saturday.
The RedHawks (5-16, 4-12) has concluded their season.
Corvallis 3, Silverton 0
SILVERTON — The Spartans capped off a perfect Mid-Willamette Conference season with a three-set victory over the Foxes.
Set scores were 25-21, 25-19, 25-11.
Taylor Quinn led the way for CHS with 15 digs and went 11-of-11 serving.
Kylynn Quinn 10 digs and 28 assists. Ryann Gregg had 16 kills, 10 digs, three aces. Tanya Sisson added 12 kills and two aces.
Corvallis (21-2, 16-0) will host the first round on Saturday.
Lebanon 3, Crescent Valley 1
LEBANON — The Warriors ended their regular season on a two-game win streak as they defeated the Raiders.
Set scores were 25-19, 25-18, 21-25, 25-11.
Adrianna Kazmaier tallied two aces and 31 digs. Sierra Noss 18 assists. Madison Heagney eight kills, 15 assists, five digs.
Lebanon (9-12, 8-8) has concluded its regular season.
Crescent Valley (4-20, 3-13) has concluded its season.
Philomath 3, Seaside 0
PHILOMATH — The Warriors started the postseason on a strong note as they dispatched of the Seagulls in three-sets in a 4A play-in game.
Set scores 25-11, 25-19, 25-16.
Philomath (19-9) travels to Hidden Valley for the first round on Saturday.
Harrisburg 3, Creswell 2
CRESWELL — The Eagles are playoff-bound following a five-set victory over Creswell in a Mountain Valley Conference league playoff.
Set scores were 15-25, 17-25, 25-14, 25-17, 15-9.
Harrisburg (15-9, 4-4) awaits their playoff opponent.
Central Linn 3, Oakridge 1
PLEASANT HILL — The Cobras are headed to the 2A playoffs thanks to a four-set victory over Oakridge in a Central Valley Conference league playoff match.
Central Linn (19-4, 13-1) awaits its playoff opponent.
Girls Water Polo
SALEM — West Albany cruised past Saxons 14-3 to earn their 20th win of the season.
Bailey Dickerson led the way for west with seven scores, two assists, eight steals.
Sabrina Grato tallied two scores and three steals and Taylor Kelley had three assists, three steals, and two scores.
Erica Rietmann four blocks, Kylee Crofcheck three.
West Albany (20-5) faces North Eugene at Albany Community Pool on Wednesday.
Boys Water Polo
SALEM — West Albany defeated South Albany 21-11 in its penultimate regular season contest.
Goal scorers for west were Eric Formiller (five), Colby Huddleston (four) Dylan Hayes (three) and Braxton Reece (three).
Goalie Conner Meir tallied eight blocks and five assists.
The Bulldogs (21-7) face North Eugene in Albany on Wednesday to determine the league champion.