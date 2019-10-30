Alsea fell to Crosshill Christian in the first round of the 1A State Tournament.
Junior Jessica Carlisle led the team with 21 kills, 15 digs, and seven stuff blocks. Junior Ariyah Bishop had 14 assists, 10 digs, four kills and two aces and senior Liberty Ulm had 11 assists, five digs and three kills.
"I am so very proud of the season this team had," Alsea coach Katie Sapp said. "These girls worked hard every single day and it showed. We had a core of six varsity players who played every match rarely taking breaks (and) that takes considerable mental toughness. Five of our six starters are juniors, three of whom didn't play on last year's varsity team. This group started from scratch at the beginning of the season and built something to be proud of."
Alsea finished the season with a 17-12 overall record.