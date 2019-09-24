In a showdown featuring two of the top volleyball teams in the state, Tuesday’s match between South Albany and Corvallis lived up to the billing.
The No.7-ranked Spartans escaped with a nail-biting road victory over the No. 6 Redhawks, winning by scores of 23-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23, 16-14.
Although South fell just short of what would have been a monumental victory, it proved that it is capable of hanging with the Mid-Willamette Conference frontrunners.
“I give our girls major credit for gutting it out,” Corvallis coach Steve Hyre said. “South Albany were battling — they’re going to win a lot of games. It’s gonna be a three-horse race in the league, somebody just has to step up and beat (West Albany) now.”
With the win, Corvallis (6-2, 5-1) moved into sole possession of second place in the league, one game back of West (10-0, 6-0). The RedHawks (7-3, 4-2) dropped back to third but finished the evening full of confidence.
“We kind of knew we could do this,” South Albany coach Kelle Angel said. “We’ve had a pretty good start to the season, playing some tough teams and tough tournaments. Our goal was to hang with them and be there at the end.... I think they’re hungry, though. They want more. They aren’t content to just be close.”
Ryann Gregg, the defending Class 5A Player of the Year, led the Spartans with 25 kills on 48 percent hitting and 24 digs. Nevaeh Bray had 14 kills and Taylor Silbernagel added eight, while Zaley Bennett had 40 assists. For the RedHawks, Tayanani Manibusan has 18 kills and Abby Sadowsky had 15. While Erin Scott had 37 digs.
The RedHawks nearly closed the door on the Spartans several times, and early in the match they gave Corvallis all it could handle. The Spartans finally created a bit of breathing room in the fourth set and took a 22-19 lead, but South came rallying back with three consecutive kills to bring its home crowd to life.
“They all stopped up,” Angel said of her players. “We’re really sick right now and I’ve got three players that are fighting pretty nasty colds. So they all had to step up and do more than normal to cover people who may have been a little out of position tonight.”
Corvallis eventually closed out the set, with Bray picking up kills on the final two points to force a fifth set. By the time the final set began, it was the Spartans who held all the momentum. They began on a 7-1 run, but the RedHawks came rallying back once again and uncorked a 7-2 run of their own to force a Corvallis timeout.
South finally took the lead on a massive kill from Sadowsky, and the two teams traded the next seven points before a kill by Gregg after a long rally gave the Spartans a 14-13 lead. Three plays later, she hammered home the final kill to finish off the match and send the Corvallis bench rushing onto the court.
“From a spectator standpoint, what a match to watch,” Hyre said. “For a coach, it gave me a few grey hairs. I just admire the gutiness of both teams — especially our girls coming back. They could have easily folded. Because we’re young in terms of varsity experience to some extent. We can’t always rely on Nevaeh or Ryann, and some girls stepped up. Taylor Silbernagel stepped up tonight and played really well, so I’m pleased about that.”