High school volleyball: Crescent Valley wins 5A state title, Monroe falls in 2A title match

FOREST GROVE — When Crescent Valley High junior Danielle Street stepped to the service line in the third set of the 5A state volleyball championship match, the Raiders were still in a battle against Bend.

Crescent Valley had won the first two sets and was tied 7-7 in the third when Street took the ball. Eight service points later, the Raiders held a 15-7 lead and the Lava Bears were resigned to their fate.

Crescent Valley took the match and the 5A state title in straight sets 25-20, 25-22, 25-11.

"She was just serving bullets," Crescent Valley coach Troy Shorey said of Street. "When she gets in a groove, she's one of our top servers. That definitely helped bolster us and deflate them."

The second-seeded Raiders capped a nearly perfect season with a dominating performance in the championship match at Forest Grove High School. The first two sets were both close, but the Raiders put together runs that Bend could not stop. The Raiders used a four-point burst late in the first set to go up 22-16. Crescent Valley took control of the second set with a six-point stretch to take a 14-7 lead. The Lava Bears, who were seeded fourth in the tournament, rallied late in the set but the Raiders led throughout.

Crescent Valley junior Isabella Jacobson was named player of the match for the Raiders. She finished with a match-high 16 kills and also had 10 kills. Vivian Buford had eight kills and Taelyn Bentley had seven kills and six digs. Kamden Mitchell ran the Raiders' efficient offense and finished with 29 assists and Street led all players with 22 digs.

Crescent Valley played an impressive defensive match as a team with six players recording at least six digs.

Bentley and Mitchell were named to the first-team all-tournament squad. Street and Jacobson were voted to the second team.

The Raiders (27-2) advanced to the finals by winning a five-set match against West Albany in the quarterfinals and then taking a four-set win over Crater in the semifinals.

The Bulldogs (18-8) bounced back from their loss to the Raiders by beating La Salle Prep in a consolation match 25-23, 25-12, 14-25, 22-25, 15-11. West Albany then defeated South Albany on Saturday in the fourth-place match 25-16, 29-27, 25-23.

West Albany's Kendyl Arnett was named first-team all-tournament and Tessa Zimmermann was named to the second team.

2A state tournament

No. 2 Monroe lost a five-setter to No. 1 Salem Academy on Saturday night in the finals of the 2A state tournament at Ridgeview High School in Redmond. Set scores were 25-15, 25-20, 19-25, 22-25, 15-12 for the Crusaders, who are repeat 2A champions.

Bella Gamache led the Dragons with 41 kills, 17 digs and five service aces. Josie Essner had nine kills and 10 digs and Hannah Hicks finished with eight kills, nine digs and two blocks.

Lainie Bateman had a team-high 33 assists and 16 digs.

Monroe (27-5) reached the final by sweeping Oakridge in the quarterfinals and Gaston in the semifinals.

3A state tournament

Santiam Christian placed sixth at the 3A tournament at Springfield High School. The Eagles fell to Horizon Christian on Saturday in the fourth/sixth-place match 25-21, 20-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-8.

Santiam Christian lost to eventual runner-up Burns in five sets in the quarterfinals and then defeated Creswell in a consolation match earlier Saturday 25-21, 21-25, 25-16, 25-13.