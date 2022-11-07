High school volleyball: Crescent Valley celebrates 5A state title

Crescent Valley High’s hopes of winning the 5A state volleyball championship were hanging by a thread in a quarterfinal match against West Albany on Friday at Forest Grove High School.

The Raiders faced four match points against their Mid-Willamette Conference rivals before closing out the fifth set 18-16 to advance to the semifinals.

“That’s a credit to this team, they have so much grit and determination. They’re going to play until we’re all the way done,” said fifth-year Crescent Valley coach Troy Shorey.

West Albany came into the tournament as the defending 5A state champions, but Crescent Valley defeated the Bulldogs in a four-set match during the regular season. The Raiders went unbeaten in Mid-Willamette Conference play and their only losses all year were to 6A opponents Sherwood and Nelson.

In order to win the title, the Raiders (27-2) had to get past the Bulldogs one more time.

“We kind of have a monkey on our back with those guys anyway because they’ve dominated our league for so long and we’ve struggled to knock them off," Shorey said. "It’s something we had to shed coming in and then once we got past that it was like, that’s not who we really are. We really need to get back to where we’ve been.”

Crescent Valley outside hitter Isabella Jacobson said the team remained confident even in the toughest moments against West Albany.

“I had confidence in everyone that we could do this because we’d done it before,” Jacobson said. “After that we were like, ‘We can’t let that happen again.’ So we’ve just got to push all the way through, because we kind of let up in the middle of those West games.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

After coming out on top in that quarterfinal, the Raiders dominated their next two matches, defeating Crater in four sets in the semifinals and sweeping Bend in the championship match late Saturday night.

The Raiders played a complete match in the final. Everyone on the floor contributed on defense as Crescent Valley tallied 61 digs in the three-setter. The team also communicated well, working together to find the soft spots in Bend’s defense.

Jacobson had a match-high 16 kills in the final. But the Raiders also won a lot of points with offspeed shots and early offense. Bend’s blockers struggled to be in the right position against such a wide array of shots.

“That’s part of our approach. We like to keep the defense off balance. We try to speed up our tempo a little bit so our outsides can have more opportunities with a single block against them or if there’s a double block, there’s a good seam for them to hit it there,” Shorey said. “Good communication, that’s part of them being together so long and being good teammates.”

The Raiders won two competitive sets against the Lava Bears and then ran away in the third for a 25-20, 25-22, 25-11 victory. In the third set, libero Danielle Street nailed the door shut by winning eight consecutive points on serve to give the Raiders a 15-7 lead.

Street was part of the Raiders' squad which took fourth at the 2021 state tournament and she felt the team didn’t quite live up to its potential. This team did.

“It means everything, it really does. It feels great. I’m so proud of my team and everyone,” Street said.

Jacobson was named the player of the match for Crescent Valley. She set the tone early, making seven kills in her first 10 attempts as the Raiders took control at the net.

“It means so much. It shows how much work that I’ve put into this, especially for how long I’ve been playing,” Jacobson said.

Street and Jacobson were both named to the all-tournament second team. Middle blocker Taelyn Bentley and setter Kamden Mitchell were named first-team all-tournament.

Crescent Valley will graduate three seniors who all played in the final: Leah Mattson, Kiah Hollister and Sophia Terwilliger. But the roster is built to contend in the future as Street is a junior and Bentley, Jacobson and Mitchell are sophomores. Sophomore outside hitter Vivan Buford also returns.

“It feels like we’ve got to do it again,” Street said.