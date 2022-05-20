State tennis championships: Katz, Curtis reach 5A state semifinals

Crescent Valley’s Sophie Katz and Noah Curtis have both advanced to the semifinals at the 5A state tennis championships.

Katz, the Mid-Willamette Conference district champion, rolled over Carina Davis of Springfield in the first round, 6-2, 6-1. Katz was even more dominant in her second-round match, routing Meredith Cooper of Crook County, 6-1, 6-0.

Katz will face Olivia Corbett of Pendleton in the semifinals on Saturday.

Curtis, who also won the district title, defeated Austin Allen of Ridgeview, 6-3, 6-2, in the opening round. Curtis advanced to the semis with a three-set victory over Porter Bowles of Wilsonville, 6-3, 0-6, 6-2.

Curtis will meet Carsen Luna of Churchill in the semifinals on Saturday.

The Raiders are also represented in the girls and boys doubles semifinals. Zoe Hughes and Kara Paterson advanced through the first two rounds without dropping a set and will face Rachel Lester and Sydney Cassaro of Ridgeview in the semis.

The Crescent boys duo of Luke Forester and Richard Wang dominated their first two matches and will face Caleb Simpkins and Hudson Clark of West Albany in the semifinals. The Bulldog team battled through a tough first-round match and then won a much more comfortable match in the second round.

Friday’s matches were played at the Portland Tennis Saturday. The championships will continue on Saturday at the Tualatin Hills Tennis Center.

4A/3A/2A/2\1A

Philomath sophomore Bailey Bell advanced to the semifinals of the 4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament at Oregon State University. Bell dropped just one game in her first two matches and will meet Lola Diaz Gongalez of Catlin Gabel on Saturday for a spot in the finals.

