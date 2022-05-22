State tennis championships: Crescent Valley sweeps 5A team tennis titles

Crescent Valley High won both the girls and boys team tennis championships on Saturday at the Tualatin Hills Tennis Center.

The Raiders dominated the girls competition, amassing 16.5 points. La Salle and North Bend tied for second with eight points and Ashland was fourth with seven points.

The margin on the boys side was razor-thin as Crescent Valley finished with 11 points, holding off La Salle Prep, which scored 10.5 points. Wilsonville was close behind in third with 10 points.

The Raiders duo of Luke Forester and Richard Wang won the boys doubles championship, which played a big part in the team victory.

Forester, a junior, and Wang, a freshman, did not drop a set in their four matches en route to the title. They dominated Tanner Jones and Nico Afti of Redmond in the championship match, winning 6-1, 6-2.

Forester and Wang reached the finals with a 6-0, 6-1 win over West Albany’s Caleb Simpkins and Hudson Clark. Simpkins and Clark played a competitive match in the third-place contest before falling to a team from The Dalles.

The Crescent Valley duo of Henry Pappas and Bryan Chen won the doubles consolation final over Ashland’s Mina Schepmann and Ian Bower, 6-4, 6-3.

Crescent Valley sophomore Noah Curtis advanced to the semifinals of the boys singles competition with two wins on Friday. He lost his semifinal match but bounced back to win the third-place match, dominating Ben Pinoli of Wilsonville, 6-1, 6-0.

South Albany’s Blaine Leichty came through the consolation bracket and defeated Rowan Mosher of Corvallis, 6-4, 6-4, in an all-Mid-Willamette Conference consolation final.

Crescent Valley’s Sophie Katz reached the 5A girls singles final on Saturday with a straight-sets victory in the semis over Olivia Corbett of Pendleton, 6-1, 6-1. Katz fell to La Salle freshman Kennedy Harris in the final.

The Raiders also had a team advance to the girls doubles final. Zoe Hughes and Kara Paterson won a three-set match in the semifinals. They then played a close championship match against North Bend’s Adriana Frank and Olivia Knutson, losing 7-6(5), 6-4.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with final team scores.

