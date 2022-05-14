 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school tennis: Raiders complete title sweep at district tennis

The Crescent Valley High boys and girls tennis teams swept all four titles on Friday night at the Mid-Willamette Conference district tournament at Timberhill Tennis Club in Corvallis.

The Raiders claimed the boys and girls singles championships and swept the doubles as well as both team titles.

Crescent Valley sophomore Sophie Katz defeated teammate Kerry Lin in the girls singles final, 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-2. Katz said the final was exhausting.

“I have a lot of three-set matches. Normally, when I play matches we do a 10-point tiebreaker for the third set, so this was a lot longer,” Katz said.

Playing inside the chilly club as the rain pounded on the roof above, Katz and Lin were cheered on throughout the final by their enthusiastic teammates. Katz said it was fun to play in a match where the crowd was supporting both players, but admitted it is hard to play a teammate for a district title.

“We’ve played each other a billion times. We play also at the club here sometimes. Because I’m one and she’s two, we’ve played so many challenge matches. It’s hard to play someone you know so well,” Katz said. “There were times she played extremely well and I couldn’t do anything. But no one can play that well for three hours in a row, so you’ve got to keep playing.”

Silverton’s Andrea Khieu defeated Sofia Alzugaray-Orella of Corvallis, 6-3, 6-3 in the third-place match.

All players who advanced to Friday’s semifinals and placed in the top four qualified for the upcoming 5A state championships, which will be held May 20-21 at the Portland Tennis Center and the Tualatin Hills Tennis Center.

Crescent Valley sophomore Noah Curtis and Corvallis senior Rowan Mosher met in the boys singles final.

Curtis reached the final with a convincing 6-0, 6-1 victory over Chad Romrell of Corvallis in a semifinal early Friday afternoon. Mosher had a tougher path to the final, defeating South Albany’s Blaine Leichty 7-6(4), 6-3 in the later semifinal.

Curtis had the edge in energy in the championship match and once he survived a tough first set went on to claim his first district title, 7-6(5), 6-3.

“I was just playing my best out here. My forehand was pretty big, my backhand was consistent. My serves, I need to work on them, but they were going in,” Curtis said. “That last match was crazy fun. Rowan is a great player. I’ve got a lot of respect for him.”

Curtis said coming out on top of that very close tiebreaker was the key to the match.

“It made the match, honestly. If I lost that tiebreaker, I would have been in bad shape,” Curtis said.

Romrell defeated Leichty in the third-place match, 6-3, 6-1.

Crescent Valley’s Luke Forester and Richard Wang won the boys doubles final, 6-0, 6-0 over Isaac Jones and Seth Jones of Dallas.

Zoe Hughes and Kara Paterson of Crescent Valley won the girls doubles title as the Raiders took the top three spots in that event.

MWC DISTRICT TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS

Team points: Crescent Valley 44, Corvallis 26, West Albany 18, South Albany 14, Silverton 10, Dallas 8, Lebanon 8, Central, North Salem

Singles

Semifinals

Noah Curtis, CV, d. Chad Romrell, CHS, 6-0, 6-1; Rowen Mosher, CHS, d. Blaine Leichty, SA, 7-6(4), 6-3

Third-place match

Romrell d. Leichty, 6-3, 6-1

Championship

Curtis d. Mosher, 7-6(5), 6-3

Doubles

Semifinals

Isaac Jones/Seth Jones, Dallas, d. Caleb Simpkins/Hudson Clark, WA, 7-6(5), 6-2; Luke Forester/Richard Wang, CV, d. Henry Pappas/Bryan Chen, CV, 6-0, 6-1

Third-place match

Chen/Pappas d. Simpkins/Clark, 6-2, 1-6, 6-1

Championship

Forester/Wang d. Jones/Jones, 6-0, 6-0

GIRLS

Team points: Crescent Valley 46, Silverton 33, Corvallis 19, South Albany 9, Lebanon 9, Central 8, Dallas 8, West Albany 2, North Salem 2

Singles

Semifinals

Sophia Katz, CV, d. Sofia Alzugaray-Orella, CHS, 6-3, 6-1; Kerry Lin, CHS, d. Andrea Khieu, Silverton, 6-4, 6-3

Third-place match

Khieu d. Alzugaray-Orella, 6-3, 6-3

Championship

Katz d. Lin, 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Semifinals

Zoe Hughes/Kara Paterson, CV, d. Victoria Singharaj/Haley Bland, CV, 7-5, 6-3; Anna Nguyen/Nicole Huang, CV, d. Lindsey Gardner/Paige Davisson, Silverton, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4

Third-place match

Gardner/Davisson d. Singharaj/Bland, 7-5, 5-0 (retired)

Championship

Hughes/Paterson, CV, d. Nguyen/Huang, 1-0 (retired)



