High school swim teams include two types of swimmers: those who started swimming at a young age and are often part of club teams and those who decide to try swimming in high school with no previous experience in the sport.

Crescent Valley High seniors Vivi Criscione and Viola Teglassy are perfect examples. Criscione can’t remember a time when she was not a swimmer.

“I’ve actually been swimming at Osborn (Aquatic Center) since I was fresh out of the womb. My mom had me doing water babies. I joined swim team when I was 6, I think,” Criscione said.

That hard work has paid off. Criscione is the defending 5A state champion in the 500-yard freestyle and has committed to swim in college at Grand Canyon University.

Teglassy committed to the sport much later.

“I really started taking swimming seriously and performing at an elite level last year,” Teglassy said. “I used to do track and I kind of did track and swimming at the same time. … I decided that if I really wanted to do something with a sport, I had to do it now.”

Teglassy has made remarkable progress. She won district titles in the 100 breaststroke and the 50 freestyle. She set new district records in both events and goes into this weekend’s 5A state championships as the No. 1 seed in the breaststroke and the No. 2 seed in the 50 freestyle.

“To go from really being committed last year to setting district records one year later is really cool. I really put a lot of work into it,” Teglassy said.

Crescent Valley coach Marissa Olsen said that is what makes coaching so rewarding.

“Watching them improve, especially the kids that didn’t have swimming experience before joining the team, it’s just really amazing watching the club kids help them fall in love with the sport,” Olsen said.

The Crescent Valley girls team placed second at state in 2022 after winning back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020.

Olsen would love to see the team make a return to the top of the podium, but reclassification has made that much more difficult. Bend High and Summit High both moved down to 5A and Bend will bring a fast team to the state championships at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.

As just one example, Criscione has shaved about 5 seconds off her winning time in the 500 freestyle, but is seeded second at state behind Bend’s Ginger Kiefer, who has the best time in that event this season by just under 6 seconds.

The final could be interesting, however, as Criscione did not start her taper until this week. She pushed hard in training all the way through the district meet.

“I had morning practice the day of prelims and the day of finals. The day before the meet I swam like 15K,” Criscione said.

There was one other district title winner from the area high schools. South Albany junior Jaclyn Young won the 100 backstroke at the district meet and is seeded sixth at state.

On the boys side, Crescent Valley is the defending 5A state team champion and Olsen likes the squad’s chances for a repeat. West Albany is always tough and Summit brings a new challenge to the meet this year.

“I think it’s going to be a close cut, I believe, with Summit. I think it’s going to be close, coming down to some relay choices. But I think … from what I’ve seen, where we’re slated, we’re about 12 points (ahead) if everyone swims their best,” Olsen said. “I think we’ll have a fair fight for that.”

The Raiders are led by Nathan Hall and Andrew Hanson, who each won two individual events at the district meet. Hall won the 500 freestyle and the 100 backstroke and is seeded third at state in the backstroke and fourth in the 500.

Hanson took first in the 200 freestyle at district (seeded fourth at state) and won the 100 butterfly (seeded second at state). Teammate Emerson Gatherum won the 200 IM and earned the No. 2 seed at state.

Olsen’s dilemma is how to fill out the relay teams. She doesn’t want to take away anyone’s opportunity to compete for an individual state championship, but she also wants to field the strongest relays possible.

“I think it comes down to the relays,” Olsen said, noting that the 5A team title last year came down to the 400 relay between Crescent Valley and West Albany.

The Bulldogs are well represented this year as junior Conner Dickerson enters as the top seed in the 50 and 100 freestyle races after winning both events at the district meet.

4A/3A/2A/1A

The Sweet Home High girls team enters the state meet as the defending champions and they ran away with their district meet title last weekend.

Freshman Breeza Rodriguez won two individual titles at the district meet and enters state as the No. 1 seed in the 100 backstroke. Teammate Kirsten Sautel also won two district titles and is the top seed in the 100 breaststroke.

For the Sweet Home boys, RJ Abbott took first in two events at the district meet and is seeded fifth in the 100 breaststroke. Blake Arthur is seeded seventh in the 100 freestyle after winning that event at the district meet.