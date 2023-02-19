As expected, the battle for the 5A boys team title came down to the final races Saturday at the state swimming championships at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.

Through the first seven finals, Summit High held a 39-38 lead over Crescent Valley, the defending state champions. West Albany won the next event, the boys 200 freestyle relay, to climb back into contention, while Summit placed second.

The Raiders, however, did not qualify for that event final. That gave Summit the edge en route to the state championship. The Raiders placed second and the Bulldogs third.

“I think it really came down to, they had a 200 relay in finals and we didn’t,” Crescent Valley coach Marissa Olsen said. “I think we did really well considering Summit was there. It was pretty close with the boys up until the end. Summit came back surprised us in the breaststroke, that put them a little farther ahead.”

The Raiders closed the meet with a victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

“To beat Summit at the end felt really good,” Olsen said.

Everyone knew that reclassification was likely to shift the balance of power as Summit and Bend high schools moved into the 5A ranks. In addition to Summit winning the boys team title, Bend took first and Summit was third in the girls team standings, with Crescent Valley placing fourth.

Olsen said the club programs in central Oregon provide strong support for those high school programs, along with Mountain View, which placed third in the girls standings.

Crescent Valley sophomore Emerson Gatherum took second in the boys 200 individual medley and third in the 100 backstroke. He also swam legs on the Raiders’ 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay, which both took first place.

“I think overall we did a great job this meet," Gatherum said. "Especially having Summit, I don’t think we could have done much better. They had a lot more kids than we did. We definitely put up points.”

West Albany’s third-place effort was boosted by junior Conner Dickerson, who swept the 50 and 100 freestyle races. He also swam the anchor leg on the Bulldogs’ winning 200 freestyle relay.

West Albany coach Bailey Dickerson said Conner had trained in the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly this season after competing in those events as a sophomore. But as they looked at his times in the 50 and 100 freestyle events and compared them with the competition, they wondered if there wasn’t an opportunity in those sprints.

“It was a very last-minute decision to change him to the 50 free and 100 free, but it looked like his best shot for doing well at state,” said the first-year head coach. “Where his times were at versus everybody else, as well as, the 50 free last year, all but two of the athletes racing in it were seniors. So it was going to be a very open race.”

The switch required Dickerson to learn quickly, especially in the short race, in which any mistake can take you out of contention. He specifically worked on his head positioning and body alignment.

In Saturday’s finals, he put all the pieces together.

“I swam probably better than I could have imagined myself swimming in that race,” Dickerson said.

Crescent Valley’s Viola Teglassy capped her high school career with a win in the 100 breaststroke and a runner-up finish in the 50 freestyle. Teglassy’s time of 1 minute, 2.51 seconds in the breaststroke broke the 5A state meet record and met the qualifying time to be recognized as an All-American.

“Last year at this meet I went like a 1:06,” Teglassy said. “Now its four seconds faster in a year, which is just crazy, and a meet record.”

She said the key was remaining as calm as possible before the race.

“I was trying to be more relaxed than usual because I get nervous before the 100 breaststroke. So I just tried to relax a little more and got the exact time I was going for,” said Teglassy, who has committed to swim at UNLV.

Olsen praised Teglassy’s commitment over the past year.

“I think Viola’s work stands for itself. She is a killer athlete and is going to rock UNLV. She has earned it,” Olsen said. “It’s crazy to see her come in and take that title, dropping that much time in a year. Setting a new meet record, that was awesome.”

4A/3A/2A/1A

Sweet Home High's Breeza Rodriguez and Kirsten Sautel each claimed an individual championship at the state meet Saturday.

Rodriguez won the 100 backstroke in 1:03.94. Sautel topped the podium in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:08.22.

Both Rodriguez and Sautel swam on three relays for the Huskies. Sweet Home won the 200 medley relay in 1:57.12, was second in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:46.36 and was also the runner-up in the 400 freestyle relay (3:56.92).

The Sweet Home girls placed second in the team standings, trailing Catlin Gabel.