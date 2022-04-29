High school softball: Spartans earn 7-1 win over Bulldogs

The first time the Corvallis High and West Albany High softball teams met this season was at the Redmond tournament in March.

The Bulldogs routed the Spartans that day, rolling to a 20-7 victory.

On a soggy afternoon at West Albany on Friday, Corvallis played a much cleaner game and earned a 7-1 Mid-Willamette Conference victory.

Corvallis coach Sami Arnst said the team made too many mistakes in that tournament loss.

“We knew that last time we played them we didn’t play well defensively. We didn’t have Holland’s back and we didn’t make plays we needed to. We focused this week and talked a lot about making sure that we were making routine plays so that when Holland (Jensen) was pitching well, that we had her back. I think that was the biggest turnaround,” Arnst said.

The game was scoreless through three innings as Holland and West Albany’s Kenzie West pitched well despite the drizzle. The biggest scoring threat early came in the top of the second when Corvallis senior Sevennah Van De Riet hit a one-out single to right. Olivia Bannister was up next and hit a hard shot down the left-field line. But West Albany’s Adie McArthur got a good jump on the ball and made a low, running catch just inside fair territory to save a run.

The Spartans broke through with three runs in the fourth. Hannah Jensen singled to right and Sydney Conklin walked. Van De Riet was then hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. Maya Ortiz hit a hard shot through the infield which scored Jensen and Conklin. Analise Leonard drove in the third run with a groundout into the hole at shortstop which scored Van De Riet.

The Spartans stretched their lead to 5-0 in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Conklin and a groundout RBI by Van De Riet.

The Bulldogs got on the board in the fifth when Kylie Carapinha walked. Pinch-runner Brooke Barker advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by West and later scored on a wild pitch.

Corvallis added two more runs in the sixth after a leadoff double by Delicia Hunter. Leonard singled to drive in Hunter and later scored on an RBI groundout by Holland Jensen.

West took the loss for the Bulldogs, going seven innings and allowing seven runs on 10 hits, with two strikeouts and a walk. Holland Jensen earned the victory, giving up one run on two hits with 11 strikeouts and six walks.

“My change-up was really good today. That was my best pitch,” Jensen said.

This game marked the halfway point in the Mid-Willamette Conference schedule. West Albany (9-8, 5-3 MWC) will host Dallas on Monday. Corvallis (11-7, 5-3) will play at Silverton on Monday.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that a pinch-runner scored West Albany's run.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.