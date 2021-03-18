Prep soccer: Spartans' strong start too much for Raiders to overcome

In the 19th minute, junior Olivia Allen scored from point-blank after a long shot from Anna Dazey fell at her feet to make it 1-0.

Just over five minutes later, Sara Matsuba slotted home a right-footed shot from 10-yards out to double the Corvallis lead.

“I was screaming after that — (Camryn Pugh) was running at me and I hugged her,” Matsuba said. “We just knew.”

But despite the strong momentum that Corvallis carried into halftime after Matsuba’s goal, CV came roaring back in the second half. The Raiders pinned the Spartans back with a relentless attack over the last half hour and generated plenty of good chances as the game went on.

“We’ve won two state championships because we’ve been really competitive; we always just play the next play and keep going,” CV coach Blake Leamy said. “In the first half we didn’t do that. We had our heads down and we weren’t engaged. So I challenged them. I said, ‘This isn’t who we are. What are we gonna do and who are we gonna be?’ They just came out and showed the stuff we’ve been doing for the last four years. I’m really proud of them for the way they responded.”